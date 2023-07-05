Brazil's WEG inks deal with 2W Ecobank for energy self-production partnership

July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with 2W Ecobank for an energy self-production partnership in the Anemus wind farms I, II and III located in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte.

"With energy purchase contracts worth approximately 970 million reais ($200 million), lasting 20 years and starting in January 2024, the initiative will guarantee an average of 30 MW of renewable energy for WEG's industrial operations in the self-production modality," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 4.8478 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

