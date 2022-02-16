Brazil's WEG beats profit expectations on demand for industrial goods

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a 17.8% rise in quarterly net income to 874.1 million reais ($169.43 million) from a year earlier amid higher demand for industrial products and a strong performance on power generation, beating a market consensus of 836.8 million reais.

WEG said its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14.7% to 1.12 billion reais, while net revenue jumped 33.7% to 6.54 billion reais.

Analysts were expecting WEG's EBITDA at 1.1 billion reais and net revenue at 6.3 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

The company said its revenue jump was driven by the continuing global economic recovery despite challenges posed by supply chain disruptions, which pressured its operating margins.

WEG's Commercial and Appliance Motors area showed business-level accommodation after the high demand seen in previous quarters, but its energy generation, transmission and distribution (GTD) unit "stood out" year on year, it said.

According to WEG, the GTD unit grew 60.4% in Brazil and 33.1% in the external market.

The report came in a day after analysts at Bank of America reiterated their "buy" rating for shares in WEG saying the company "continues to combine high growth, premium execution and a strong earnings momentum," highlighting its position in the solar power segment.

BoFA said it was confident WEG "has the right strategy and product portfolio to properly explore the growth opportunities offered by renewables."

($1 = 5.1590 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

