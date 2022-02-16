Brazil's WEG beats net income estimates as demand for industrial goods rises

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA WEGE3.SA on Wednesday reported a 17.8% rise in quarterly net income to 874.1 million reais ($169.43 million) from a year earlier amid higher demand for industrial products, beating a market consensus of 836.8 million reais.

WEG said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 14.7% to 1.12 billion reais, while net revenue jumped 33.7% to 6.54 billion reais. Analysts were expecting WEG's EBITDA at 1.1 billion reais and net revenue at 6.3 billion reais, according to a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

($1 = 5.1590 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.