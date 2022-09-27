US Markets

Brazil's WEG announces fresh investments to expand production capacity

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian motor maker WEG SA said on Tuesday it will invest 660 million reais ($122.39 million) over the next three years to expand the production capacity of industrial motors and electric traction systems in the South American country.

The company said in a securities filing that a new plant will be built in the Southern city of Jaragua do Sul, increasing its industrial motors production capacity by up to 25% in the coming years.

It expects to conclude the new plant in the first quarter of 2024.

($1 = 5.3927 reais)

