Brazil's waste processor Orizan concludes $103 million IPO

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Orizan Valorizacao de Residuos SA ORVR3.SA, which turns waste into biofuel, has concluded a 554 million reais ($103.23 million) initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Orizan priced its offering at 22 reais per share, compared with an indicative range of 20 reais to 27 reais per share.

The company raised 381.4 million reais, while shareholders sold 172.6 million reais in stock.

($1 = 5.3665 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.