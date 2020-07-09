Brazil's waste company Ambipar prices IPO, seeking to raise $187 mln, regulator says
SAO PAULO, July 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian waste management company Ambipar priced its initial public offering at the top of the indicative range, seeking to raise 1 billion reais ($187.32 million), Brazilian securities watchdog CVM said on its website.
The company priced its offer at 24.75 reais per share, the regulator said.
($1 = 5.3386 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi)
((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.