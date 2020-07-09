US Markets

Brazil's waste company Ambipar prices IPO, seeking to raise $187 mln, regulator says

Brazilian waste management company Ambipar priced its initial public offering at the top of the indicative range, seeking to raise 1 billion reais ($187.32 million), Brazilian securities watchdog CVM said on its website.

The company priced its offer at 24.75 reais per share, the regulator said.

($1 = 5.3386 reais)

