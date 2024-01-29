Brazil's Vulcabras launches share offering to raise up to $102 mln

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian sportswear firm Vulcabras VULC3.SA said late on Sunday it had filed for a follow-on share offering aimed at raising as much as 501.35 million reais ($101.97 million) to strengthen its cash position and pay out dividends.

Vulcabras will initially issue 13.55 million shares as part of the offering, but that could be increased by up to 100% depending on demand, the company said in a securities filing.

The offering, which will be priced on Feb. 6, is being managed by BTG Pactual, Itau BBA, Santander Brasil and XP Investimentos, Vulcabras added.

Vulcabras owns sportswear brand Olympikus and distributes the Under Armour and Mizuno brands in Brazil. It had flagged last week that it had tapped banks for the share offering.

($1 = 4.9168 reais)

