News & Insights

Commodities

Brazil's Vulcabras launches share offering to raise up to $102 mln

January 29, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian sportswear firm Vulcabras VULC3.SA said late on Sunday it had filed for a follow-on share offering aimed at raising as much as 501.35 million reais ($101.97 million) to strengthen its cash position and pay out dividends.

Vulcabras will initially issue 13.55 million shares as part of the offering, but that could be increased by up to 100% depending on demand, the company said in a securities filing.

The offering, which will be priced on Feb. 6, is being managed by BTG Pactual, Itau BBA, Santander Brasil and XP Investimentos, Vulcabras added.

Vulcabras owns sportswear brand Olympikus and distributes the Under Armour and Mizuno brands in Brazil. It had flagged last week that it had tapped banks for the share offering.

($1 = 4.9168 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.