US Markets

Brazil's VP Mourao says mining in indigenous lands is legal, but needs regulation

Contributors
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao defended mining on indigenous reservations on Monday, saying the constitution allowed for that though regulations are needed to ensure miners pay taxes to the government and royalties to the tribes.

Updates with details

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao defended mining on indigenous reservations on Monday, saying the constitution allowed for that though regulations are needed to ensure miners pay taxes to the government and royalties to the tribes.

Mourao said in a radio interview with Grupo Estado that Brazil should map the resources of the Amazon rainforest by allowing exploration in order to draw private investment. But he said regulation was necessary to set environmental rules.

The vice president said the government's operations to monitor and control fires in the Amazon rainforest will be extended until the end of 2022.

Brazil is facing international criticism for the worst fires in a decade in the Amazon and other parts of Brazil, such as the Pantanal wetlands where much wildlife has been killed.

Fires last month burnt recently deforested areas as well as virgin forest, a worrying trend that suggests the rainforest is becoming drier and more prone to fire. Fires are used by ranchers to clear land for new pastures.

In a response to a question, Mourao said he was unaware of discussions to merge the agriculture and environment ministries and dismissed criticism of the farm lobby. He said agribusiness was the most interested in protecting the environment.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Catherine Evans and Alistair Bell)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular