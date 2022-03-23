Brazil's Votoratim, Itausa sign agreement to buy stake in CCR for $830 million -sources

Adds more details on deal, context

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim SA and Itausa ITSA4.SA presented a joint bid to acquire Andrade Gutierrez' stake in transportation infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA for 4 billion reais ($828.96 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Andrade Gutierrez had analyzed another bid presented by Peruvian construction company Aenza AENZAC1.LM, but decided to enter exclusive talks with the Itausa-Votorantim group, one of the sources said.

Aenza, which is controlled by IG4, was counting on bank loans and a share offering to finance it, the same source said. Andrade Gutierrez chose Itausa-Votorantim bid that progress more quickly.

Andrade Gutierrez had agreed in May to sell its stake to private equity fund IG4 Capital for 4.6 billion reais, with a significant premium over market prices, but the deal fell through.

Itausa, Votorantim and Andrade Gutierrez did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. CCR declined to comment.

Brazil Journal reported earlier on Wednesday that conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez had chosen Itausa-Votorantim bid.

($1 = 4.8253 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Diane Craft)

