Brazil's Votoratim, Itausa sign agreement to buy stake in CCR for $830 million -sources

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Votorantim SA and Itausa ITSA4.SA presented a joint bid to acquire Andrade Gutierrez' stake in transportation infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA for 4 billion reais ($828.96 million), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Andrade Gutierrez had agreed in May to sell its stake to private equity fund IG4 Capital for 4.6 billion reais, with a significant premium over market prices, but the deal fell through.

($1 = 4.8253 reais)

