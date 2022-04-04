Commodities
C

Brazil's Votorantim to sell 34 mln shares in aluminum producer CBA

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (CBA) said late on Sunday its controlling shareholder, conglomerate Votorantim SA, will conduct a follow-on offering to sell 34 million shares in the company.

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian aluminum producer Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio (CBA) CBAV3.SA said late on Sunday its controlling shareholder, conglomerate Votorantim SA, will conduct a follow-on offering to sell 34 million shares in the company.

The firm had announced last week it was mulling the secondary offering to improve the liquidity of CBA's shares. The move would also be in line with Votorantim's strategy of diversifying its portfolio.

The conglomerate owns a 75.9% stake in CBA, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

CBA said the offering could be increased by up to 85%, or 28.9 million shares, if demand allows it. It will also include a greenshoe option of up to 5.1 million shares for price-stabilization.

Considering the closing price of 19.93 reais per share in CBA on Friday, 1.35 billion reais ($289.81 million) would be raised if all the additional shares and greenshoe are sold, CBA said.

The offering is set to be priced on Apr. 6.

Investment banks BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Bradesco BBI, UBS BB, Citigroup Brasil, Itau BBA and JPMorgan will manage the offering.

($1 = 4.6582 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C JPM BAC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular