Brazil's Votorantim posts loss hit by lockdown in Peru

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Votorantim SA, one of Brazil's biggest diversified holding companies, posted a second-quarter net loss of 645 million reais ($118.88 million), hit by coronavirus lockdowns in Peru and impairment charges.

The company had posted a net income of 225 million reais a year earlier.

Isolation measures imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic nearly halted operations of mining company Nexa Resources in Peru, helping reduce Votorantim's revenues by 4% from a year earlier, to 7.6 billion reais.

Chief Financial Officer Sergio Malacrida said Nexa is slowly resuming operations in Peru, but he could not anticipate when it will be fully operating.

It took a nearly 270 million reais impairment charge for reduced cash generation expectations for its cement plants in Turkey and Bolivia.

On the other hand, Votorantim's orange juice unit Citrosuco, aluminum company CBA and cement operations in Brazil and in the U.S are having a good performance, despite the crisis.

"I see that results are likely to improve by year end, but the scenario there still is a huge amount of uncertainty in the way," Malacrida said.

Votorantim's net debt ended June at 17 billion reais. This is equivalent to 3.92 times adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), up from 3.55 times in March.

Even amid the unclear environment, Malacrida said Votorantim continues to seek investment opportunities. The holding is interested in sanitation assets and may seek partners to do some investments.

A new law passed in June is expected to prompt states and municipalities to privatize water and sewage companies and to universalize services in Brazil, luring more than 600 billion reais in investments.

($1 = 5.4257 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Alistair Bell)

