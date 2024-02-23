News & Insights

Brazil's Votorantim enters race for InterCement assets

February 23, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest cement producer, Votorantim Cimentos, said on Friday it has submitted an offer for assets owned by InterCement Brasil, entering the race after peer CSN CSNA3.SA presented a bid.

Votorantim said in a securities filing that its offer was "individual and independent," denying earlier reports from local media that its bid would be made through a consortium with other companies.

The firm did not give any details about the proposal, but said that it was non-binding.

In a separate filing, Intercement - which is controlled by the Mover group, formerly known as Camargo Correa - confirmed that a competitive process for its assets was underway and offers were being analyzed.

The company said it had tapped investment bank BTG Pactual BPAC11.SA to advise it on a potential deal, including "private placement, merger or partnership with a strategic player, to a potential divestment."

