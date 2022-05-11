Brazil's Viveo to acquire Proinfusion SA in $50 mln deal

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian medicines and drugs wholesaler Viveo said on Wednesday it has reached a deal to acquire Proinfusion SA, which offers hospitals and healthcare companies solutions for cancer treatment.

Viveo, formally known as CM Hospitalar SA, said the deal has an enterprise value of 256.7 million reais ($50.02 million). The transaction still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog, it added in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.1323 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

