Brazil's Viveo to acquire 3 medical products firms amid expansion push

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian drug and medical products distributor Viveo VVEO3.SA has reached a deal to acquire three companies for a total 365.5 million reais ($77.86 million) as it pushes expansion, it said in a securities filing early on Tuesday.

The deal includes parenteral nutrition firm FAMAP, sterile solutions provider Life and hospital products distributor PHD, said Viveo - formally known as CM Hospitalar SA.

Life and FAMAP combined accounted for 58 million reais of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), while PHD is seen adding 17.5 million reais of EBITDA, Viveo added.

Life and PHD are based in the southern city of Porto Alegre, and FAMAP is headquartered in Belo Horizonte. The deal still requires approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE.

The move comes less than a year after Viveo and its shareholders raised 2.32 billion reais in an initial public offering (IPO) that valued the firm at 5.7 billion reais at the time.

($1 = 4.6944 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

