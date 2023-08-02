Brazil's Viveo prices follow-on offering at 21.21 reais per share

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian medicine and drug wholesaler Viveo VVEO3.SA said on Wednesday it has priced a share sale comprising both primary and secondary offerings at 21.21 reais per share, a 2.1% discount over its Tuesday closing price.

Viveo said in a securities filing it is selling 36.7 million new shares as part of the primary offering, while existing shareholder Genoma VI, an investment fund, will sell 21 million shares from its stake in the company.

That would make the offer total 1.22 billion reais ($254.56 million).

Genoma VI is Viveo's largest single shareholder, owning about 40% of the firm, according to Viveo's website. The company is also backed by Singapore's state investor GIC.

Viveo, which is formally known as CM Hospitalar, had announced the primary share offering last month saying the move was aimed at raising money to strengthen its working capital.

($1 = 4.7925 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

