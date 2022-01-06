US Markets
Brazil's Vinci Partners acquires port terminal, plans to invest $526 mln

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A private equity fund managed by Vinci Partners VINP.O acquired port terminal Porto Pontal from JCR Group for an undisclosed amount, according to a Valor Economico report on Thursday, adding that the company is planning to invest 3 billion reais ($525.95 million) in the project.

The move is part of a new strategy from Vinci Partners, aiming to invest in the transportation and logistics sectors, Vinci's partner Jose Guilherme Souza told Valor. Porto Pontal, in the southern state of Parana, is designed to be one of the most modern container terminals in South America, it added.

($1 = 5.7040 reais)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

