Brazil's Vinci Partners acquires port terminal, plans to invest $526 mln

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A private equity fund managed by Vinci Partners VINP.O acquired port terminal Porto Pontal from JCR Group for an undisclosed amount, according to a Valor Economico report on Thursday, adding that the company is planning to invest 3 billion reais ($525.95 million) in the project.

The move is part of a new strategy from Vinci Partners, aiming to invest in the transportation and logistics sectors, Vinci's partner Jose Guilherme Souza told Valor. Porto Pontal, in the southern state of Parana, is designed to be one of the most modern container terminals in South America, it added.

($1 = 5.7040 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

