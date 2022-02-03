Brazil's Vibra taps into EVs charging with startup partnership

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA announced on Thursday it has established a partnership with electric vehicle (EV) charging startup Easy Volt, marking its entry into the EV sector.

Vibra, formerly known as BR Distribuidora, invested in the startup 5 million reais ($944,786.67), which can be converted into a stake in it in the future.

The deal illustrates how fuel distributors are positioning themselves in the face of the energy transition.

Last month, Brazil's Raizen RAIZ4.SA, one of the largest fuel distribution companies in the country, announced an investment of 10 million reais in the startup Tupinamba Energia, which develops charging solutions for EVs.

($1 = 5.2922 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.