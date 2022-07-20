US Markets

Brazil's Vibra says CEO Wilson Ferreira to quit the company

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published

Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA said on Wednesday that chief executive Wilson Ferreira Junior has informed the board of directors he wants to quit the company in order to pursue new professional challenges.

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA said on Wednesday that chief executive Wilson Ferreira Junior has informed the board of directors he wants to quit the company in order to pursue new professional challenges.

The company said in a securities filing it will now start procedures for the succession of Ferreira Junior, who will retain his position until the date of his official resignation, which will be "duly disclosed to the market".

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular