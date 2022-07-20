Brazil's Vibra says CEO Wilson Ferreira to quit the company

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA said on Wednesday that chief executive Wilson Ferreira Junior has informed the board of directors he wants to quit the company in order to pursue new professional challenges.

The company said in a securities filing it will now start procedures for the succession of Ferreira Junior, who will retain his position until the date of his official resignation, which will be "duly disclosed to the market".

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

