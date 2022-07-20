Brazil's Vibra says CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr to quit

Adds detail, context

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA said on Wednesday that CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior has informed the board of directors he wants to quit the company in order to pursue new professional challenges.

The company said in a securities filing it will now start a search for a successor, while Ferreira will retain his position until the date of his official resignation, which will be "duly disclosed to the market".

Ferreira took over Vibra, formerly known as BR Distribuidora, in early 2021 after leaving his job as chief executive of power giant Eletrobras ELET6.SA, then still a state-run company.

Recently his name has been linked to a potential return to Eletrobras, which he led for almost five years starting in 2016, now that the firm was privatized.

On Sunday, newspaper O Globo reported he was getting closer to returning to Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, and that there were "ongoing talks" regarding such a move.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.