US Markets

Brazil's Vibra says CEO Wilson Ferreira Jr to quit

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA said on Wednesday that CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior has informed the board of directors he wants to quit the company in order to pursue new professional challenges.

Adds detail, context

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel retailer Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA said on Wednesday that CEO Wilson Ferreira Junior has informed the board of directors he wants to quit the company in order to pursue new professional challenges.

The company said in a securities filing it will now start a search for a successor, while Ferreira will retain his position until the date of his official resignation, which will be "duly disclosed to the market".

Ferreira took over Vibra, formerly known as BR Distribuidora, in early 2021 after leaving his job as chief executive of power giant Eletrobras ELET6.SA, then still a state-run company.

Recently his name has been linked to a potential return to Eletrobras, which he led for almost five years starting in 2016, now that the firm was privatized.

On Sunday, newspaper O Globo reported he was getting closer to returning to Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, and that there were "ongoing talks" regarding such a move.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular