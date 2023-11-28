News & Insights

Brazil's Vibra rejects 'unjustifiable' Eneva merger proposal

November 28, 2023 — 04:51 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra VBBR3.SA on Tuesday rejected the merger proposal it received from energy firm Eneva ENEV3.SA, saying the exchange ratio of the offer was"unjustifiable," while leaving the door open for new offers.

Vibra said its board of directors had analyzed the proposal and believes "that the indicated exchange ratio is unjustifiable."

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

