Brazil's Vibra quarterly net profit jumps 483% with effect from taxes gains

SAO PAULO, March 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra VBBR3.SA posted on Monday a 483% jump in its fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, as a one-off tax recovery boosted its results, though sales volume and revenue fell.

Vibra, which operates a chain of gas stations while also sells fuel directly to companies, reported a 3.3 billion reais ($667.23 million) net profit.

The firm said itrecognized in its fourth quarter an extraordinary tax recovery of 2.6 billion reais, related to a 2022 law ruling where to pay fuel taxes.

It added it had other taxes recoveries totaling about 748 million reais linked to PIS/Cofins taxes.

The taxes one-offs offset a 3.1% year-on-year decrease on its quarterly adjusted net revenue, to 43.8 billion reais, with fuel volumes sold falling 8.7%, driven by lower sales of products including diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.

The company, which has been struggling with a larger volume of imported products in Brazil, specially diesel from Russia, posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and excluding the extraordinary tax recovery,of 2.33 billion reais, rising 54.5%.

($1 = 4.9458 reais)

