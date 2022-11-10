Brazil's Vibra posts Q3 net loss of $11.4 million

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA on Thursday posted a net loss of 61 million reais ($11.41 million)for the third quarter, down from the 598 million reais net profit seen in the year-ago period.

($1 = 5.3449 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.