Brazil's Vibra posts Q3 net loss of $11.4 million

November 10, 2022 — 08:20 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA on Thursday posted a net loss of 61 million reais ($11.41 million)for the third quarter, down from the 598 million reais net profit seen in the year-ago period.

($1 = 5.3449 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

