Brazil's Vibra posts Q3 net loss amid market volatility

Adds more information about results

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA on Thursday posted a net loss of 61 million reais ($11.41 million)for the third quarter, down from the 598 million reais net profit seen in the year-ago period, hit by losses in its product inventory.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 22% to 925 million reais, below Refinitiv analysts' 1.01 billion estimate.

The fuel distributor's adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 90 reais per cubic meter, 21.8% lower than a year earlier.

The company saw an "abrupt, unprecedented tax cut on fuels in Brazil, and on gasoline in particular," it said in a statement.

It added that it had also faced a "volatile" market amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"This resulted in an unparalleled devaluation of product inventories in the sector, directly affecting our results of operations for the quarter," the company said.

($1 = 5.3449 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.