Brazil's Vibra confirms acquisition of 50% stake in energy trader Comerc

Marta Nogueira Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA VBBR3.SA confirmed on Wednesday it will convert debentures and exercise purchase options in a deal for a 50% stake in one of Brazil's largest energy trading firm Comerc.

With the previously announced deal, Vibra will own a 48.7% stake in Comerc, while the current founding shareholders of its subsidiary Vibra Comercializadora, formerly know as Targus, will hold a 1.3% stake.

In October, the fuel distributor reached a deal to acquire a 50% stake in Comerc through 2 billion reais of debentures convertible into 30% of Comerc common shares, plus an option to acquire another 20%.

The company said it negotiated a contribution to Comerc, as part of its capital increase, of all shares in its subsidiary Vibra Comercializadora, which will now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Comerc.

Vibra and Comerc also concluded a shareholders agreement to grant purchase options under which Vibra is entitled to acquire the remaining shares in Comerc in 2026, according to a securities filing.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

