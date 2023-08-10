Brazil's Via to launch restructuring plan as losses mount

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via VIIA3.SA will implement a new financial plan that includes reducing inventories and reworking its financing as the company reviews its business following a string of quarters in the red, according to a company statement issued on Thursday.

The statement noted the firm plans to reduce inventories by up to 1 billion reais ($204.4 million) and finance its credit services portfolio in the capital market through the creation of a credit rights investment fund, known as FIDCs.

With a FIDC, the company will likely be able to release up to 5 billion reais in credit limits, Via's Chief Financial Officer Elcio Mitsuhiro told Reuters.

The company hired Banco BTG Pactual and Poligono Capital for an initial FIDC operation, it announced in a separate filing.

The restructuring plan comes after Via hired new management, including Renato Horta Franklin as chief executive and Mitsuhiro as finance chief.

The company swung to a second-quarter net loss of 492 million reais ($100.6 million), it reported on Thursday, after notching profits of 6 million reais in the year-ago period.

Via plans to close between 50-100 stores this year and cut 6,000 jobs, Franklin said, and will also shift unprofitable products from physical stores to its website.

The company expects to generate 500 million reais with asset monetizations such as sale and leaseback operations with stores, said Mitsuhiro.

Via's second quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) dropped by nearly a third to 469 million reais.

Net revenue fell about 2% year-on-year to settle at 7.49 billion reais, with a gross margin of 28.5%.

Total gross merchandise volume (GMV), meanwhile, was stable at 11 billion reais.

($1 = 4.8925 reais)

