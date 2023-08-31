News & Insights

Brazil's Via taps banks for potential $205 mln share offering

August 31, 2023

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via VIIA3.SA said on Thursday it has hired banks to manage a potential follow-on share offering aimed at raising about 1 billion reais ($204.62 million) to improve its capital structure.

The company said in a securities filing that Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, UBS BB, Itau BBA and Santander Brasil have been tapped to coordinate the potential offering, which can also include an overallotment.

Existing reference shareholders Goldentree, Michael Klein and the Twinsf investment fund have expressed interest in exercising their priority rights in the potential offering, Via added.

Via's final decision to proceed with the share offering still depends on corporate approvals, as well as favorable political and macroeconomic conditions and investor appetite, the company said.

Shares of Via are down roughly 45% so far this year, and have sunk more than 35% in August alone. The company is of one Brazil's largest retailers, owning the Casas Bahia and Ponto chains.

