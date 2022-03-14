US Markets

Brazil's Via reaches agreement to transfer $58 mln in tax credits

Contributor
Aluisio Alves Reuters
Published

Brazilian retailer Via said on Monday it reached an agreement to transfer state tax ICMS credits of 300 million reais ($58.57 million).

SAO PAULO, March 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via VIIA3.SA said on Monday it reached an agreement to transfer state tax ICMS credits of 300 million reais ($58.57 million).

According to the company, the impact expected from this transaction on its cash flow and results will be appropriated over the next 18 months. This year, Via has already monetized 500 million reais in tax credits, excluding discounts practiced in this type of transaction, it said.

($1 = 5.1224 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular