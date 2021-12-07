Brazil's Via announces buyback program of up to 18 mln shares

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via SA VIIA3.SA announced on Tuesday a new share buyback program to repurchase up to 18 million shares, or 1.13% of its free float, aiming to use them in its management incentive plans.

Considering Via's closing price of 5.61 reais per share on Monday, the buyback program would total 100.98 million reais ($17.82 million). It will last for 18 months, according to a securities filing.

($1 = 5.6656 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

