Brazil's Verde fund says it was victim of fraud in Americanas case

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Verde Asset Management SA, which manages 32 billion reais ($6.19 billion) in assets, said on Monday it was victim of a "fraud" after retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA unveiled accounting inconsistencies worth 20 billion reais which led it to file for bankruptcy protection.

"We were victims of a fraud," the prominent Brazilian fund said in a monthly report to clients regarding its January performance.

"How long has this fraud existed, who were the main responsible and beneficiaries, is a subject that will be widely discussed and explored in the judiciary," it said.

Americanas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting. The company also owes 40 billion reais to its creditors.

($1 = 5.1746 reais)

