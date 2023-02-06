US Markets

Brazil's Verde fund says it was victim of fraud in Americanas case

February 06, 2023 — 02:45 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Verde Asset Management SA, which manages 32 billion reais ($6.19 billion) in assets, said on Monday it was victim of a "fraud" after retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA unveiled accounting inconsistencies worth 20 billion reais which led it to file for bankruptcy protection.

"We were victims of a fraud," the prominent Brazilian fund said in a monthly report to clients regarding its January performance.

"How long has this fraud existed, who were the main responsible and beneficiaries, is a subject that will be widely discussed and explored in the judiciary," it said.

Americanas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded investment firm 3G Capital, entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing "inconsistencies" in its accounting. The company also owes 40 billion reais to its creditors.

($1 = 5.1746 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.