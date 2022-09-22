US Markets

Brazil's Vamos raises $124 mln in share offering

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian truck rental company Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos SA has raised 641.43 million reais ($124.03 million) in a follow-on share offering, a securities filing showed on Thursday.

The offering was priced at 13.25 reais per share, Vamos said, a 2.6% discount over Wednesday's closing price of 13.61 reais.

($1 = 5.1716 reais)

