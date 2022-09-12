US Markets

Brazil's Vamos plans to raise up to $205 mln in share offering

Brazilian truck rental company Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos said on Monday it plans to raise up to 1.05 billion reais ($205.07 million) in a follow-on share offering.

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian truck rental company Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos VAMO3.SA said on Monday it plans to raise up to 1.05 billion reais ($205.07 million) in a follow-on share offering.

The firm will issue 48.41 million new common shares, which could be increased by 50%, or 24.205 million shares, if demand allows it. The amount expected to be raised in the offer is based on Friday's closing priceof 14.46 reais.

Vamos said the proceeds of the offer will be used for investments in organic growth and to acquire more trucks and machinery.

BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, JPMorgan, Santander, UBS and XP Inc will manage the offering, which is set to be priced on Sept. 21, the company said.

($1 = 5.1202 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Louise Heavens and Chizu Nomiyama)

