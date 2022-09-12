Brazil's Vamos plans to raise up to $205 mln in share offering

SAO PAULO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian truck rental company Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos VAMO3.SA said on Monday it plans to raise up to 1.05 billion reais ($205.07 million) in a follow-on share offering.

The firm will issue 48.41 million new common shares, which could be upsized by 50%, or 24.205 million shares, if demand allows it. The amount expected to be raised in the offer is based on Friday's closing price.

($1 = 5.1202 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.