Brazil's Vamos plans to raise up to $205 mln in share offering

Peter Frontini Reuters
Brazilian truck rental company Vamos Locacao de Caminhoes Maquinas e Equipamentos said on Monday it plans to raise up to 1.05 billion reais ($205.07 million) in a follow-on share offering.

The firm will issue 48.41 million new common shares, which could be upsized by 50%, or 24.205 million shares, if demand allows it. The amount expected to be raised in the offer is based on Friday's closing price.

($1 = 5.1202 reais)

