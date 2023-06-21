News & Insights

Brazil's Vamos files for $312 mln share offering

June 21, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian truck rental company Vamos VAMO3.SA said on Wednesday it has filed for a share offering aimed at raising money to boost its organic growth, including purchasing new vehicles and lowering its net debt.

Vamos, controlled by holding company Simpar SIMH3.SA, said in a securities filing the primary and secondary offering will comprise a total 118.39 million shares, of which 78.9 million will be new shares.

Considering Vamos' closing price of 12.67 reais per share on Tuesday, the move would total 1.5 billion reais ($312.21 million), said the company, which had already raised $124 million in a follow-on share offering last year.

BTG Pactual, XP Investimentos, Itau BBA, Bradesco BBI, Santander Brasil, JPMorgan, UBS Brasil, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Banco Safra are managing the offering.

($1 = 4.8045 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

