Brazil's Vamos buys Grupo Petropolis's truck fleet for $116 mln

September 08, 2023 — 06:53 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian truck rental company Vamos VAMO3.SA has reached a deal to purchase the 2,926-truck fleet owned by brewer Grupo Petropolis, which is under bankruptcy protection, Vamos said in a securities filing late on Thursday.

Vamos, which is controlled by holding firm Simpar SIMH3.SA, said it would pay 576.2 million reais ($115.8 million) for the trucks, most of which would be then rented back to Petropolis under long-term contracts.

Vamos said it expected to sell off 534 of the trucks in the next few months.

The deal is expected to be completed within 90 days, Vamos said.

($1 = 4.9767 reais)

