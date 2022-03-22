US Markets

Brazil's Vale to supply Northvolt with low-carbon nickel products

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Tuesday it has reached a multiannual deal to supply Sweden's Northvolt with low-carbon nickel products for battery production, as it looks to meet fast-growing demand from the electric vehicle industry.

The deal came after more than two years of talks, Vale said in a securities filing, adding that more cooperation between the companies in multiple areas should be expected in the future. It did not provide further details.

