Brazil's Vale to sell stake in logistics firm VLI for $234 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA said development bank BNDES would exercise a call option to acquire an 8% stake in logistics company VLI SA for 1.2 billion reais ($234 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Vale said it would hold a 29.6% stake in VLI after this deal.

($1 = 5.1257 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair)

