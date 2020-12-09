Brazil's Vale to sell stake in logistics firm VLI for $234 mln
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian mining company Vale SA VALE3.SA said development bank BNDES would exercise a call option to acquire an 8% stake in logistics company VLI SA for 1.2 billion reais ($234 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Vale said it would hold a 29.6% stake in VLI after this deal.
($1 = 5.1257 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Edmund Blair)
