Brazil's Vale to sell Moatize coal mine, Nacala corridor to Vulcan for $270 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA on Tuesday announced the sale of its Moatize coal mine and the Nacala logistic corridor for $270 million to Vulcan Minerals.

In a securities filing, Vale said the company will receive $80 million immediately and the rest at the close of the deal. There will also be a 10-year royalty contract, it added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

