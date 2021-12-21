US Markets

Brazil's Vale to sell Moatize coal mine, Nacala corridor to Vulcan for $270 mln

Brazilian miner Vale SA on Tuesday announced the sale of its Moatize coal mine and the Nacala logistic corridor for $270 million to Vulcan Minerals.

In a securities filing, Vale said the company will receive $80 million immediately and the rest at the close of the deal. There will also be a 10-year royalty contract, it added.

