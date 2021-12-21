Brazil's Vale to sell Moatize coal mine, Nacala corridor to Vulcan

By Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA announced on Tuesday a deal to sell its Moatize coal mine in Mozambique and a connectedrailway corridor for $270 million to Vulcan Minerals, a subsidiary of India's Jindal Group.

Vale said in a securities filing that the company will receive $80 million immediately and the rest at the close of the deal, which still requires approval from Mozambique's government.

The transaction also includes a 10-year royalty contract related to the mine's production and coal price conditions, it added.

Vale had announced earlier this year a goal of completely exiting the coal industry, aiming to focus on its core businesses and reduce its carbon footprint.

The miner said in late October that Moatize could produce about 12 million tonnes of coal per year, but was yet to reach that figure. The linked Nacala logistic corridor is a 912-km railway for coal transportation that also crosses Malawi.

"I am pleased to announce this important step for the responsible divestment of Moatize and NLC," Vale's Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo said in a statement. "This is another accomplishment on our commitment to reshape our company."

Analysts at BTG Pactual saw the deal as "another issue resolved" for Vale and reiterated a "Buy" rating for shares in the Brazilian company.

"This deal has been largely anticipated by investors, and should not catch the market by surprise, but we believe this is yet another indication of how committed the current management team is to transforming Vale into a low-carbon miner," they said in a research note.

Shares in Vale were up 1.9% at 79.77 reais in early afternoon trading, ahead of a 0.3% rise on the broader Bovespa index .BVSP, also boosted by higher iron ore prices.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.