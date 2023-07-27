News & Insights

Brazil's Vale to sell 13% stake in base metals unit for $3.4 bln

July 27, 2023 — 06:33 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it reached two separate agreements to sell a 13% stake in its nickel and copper business for $3.4 billion.

Under the deal, a joint venture formed by Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) 1211.SE and the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 10% of Vale's base metal unit, while investment firm Engine No. 1 will own 3%.

