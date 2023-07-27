Brazil's Vale to sell 13% stake in base metals unit for $3.4 bln

Adds comment from CEO in paragraph 3, context in paragraphs 4-5

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Thursday it reached two separate agreements to sell a 13% stake in its nickel and copper business for $3.4 billion.

Under the deals, a joint venture formed by Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) 1211.SE and the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) will acquire 10% of Vale's base metal unit, while U.S. investment firm Engine No. 1 will acquire 3%.

"With our high-quality portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for green metals essential for the global energy transition," Vale's CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said in a statement.

Vale's core business is iron ore production and distribution, but its base metals unit also produces copper and nickel at mines in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia.

The deal is part of Vale's strategy the improve the management of nickel and copper assets, given expectations for soaring demand for the metals from the electric vehicle market.

($1 = 4.7515 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Brendan O'Boyle)

