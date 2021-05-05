Brazil's Vale to repay $92 mln for undelivered energy, newspaper says

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA will pay back 500 million reais ($92 million) it received as payment for energy that was never delivered, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

Vale agreed in a meeting with power regulator Aneel to give back the payments for energy that should have been generated at the Risoleta Neves hydroelectric dam, which was paralysed after a 2015 dam burst in Mariana, O Estado reported, citing interviews with the head of Aneel and two congressmen involved in the discussion.

The company said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it was "committed to finding solutions to the mechanism of energy distribution related to the Risoleta Neves hydroelectric dam".

It said it is trying to "solve the issue," but did not confirm any repayments.

The hydroelectric dam is controlled by Vale with a 77% stake and state-controlled power company Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, known as Cemig CMIG4.SA, is minority shareholder.

($1 = 5.4445 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Roberto Samora; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.