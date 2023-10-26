News & Insights

Brazil's Vale to pay out $2 billion to shareholders, launch buyback program

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

October 26, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

Adds more details on payout, share buyback program

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA will shell out $2 billion to its shareholders, itsaid on Thursday, and launch a share buyback program for up to 150 million shares.

The company will pay 2.33 reais per common share in dividends and interest on capital on Dec. 1, it said in a securities filing.

The share buyback program - which accounts for 3.5% of its total outstanding shares - will take place over 18 months starting Friday.

During its previous buyback, which ends on Thursday, Vale acquired around 360 million shares which will be canceled, it said.

Shares in Vale rose 1.9% near the closing bell on Thursday, while the broader Bovespa index .BVSP grew 1.6%.

($1 = 4.9922 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

