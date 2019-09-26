US Markets

Brazil's Vale to launch new iron ore product in Q1 2020

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazil's Vale will start supplying a new iron ore product GF88, hematite or ground fines used for pelletizing, in the first quarter of 2020, its executive director of ferrous minerals, Marcello Spinelli, told an industry conference.

QINGDAO, China, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA will start supplying a new iron ore product GF88, hematite or ground fines used for pelletizing, in the first quarter of 2020, its executive director of ferrous minerals, Marcello Spinelli, told an industry conference.

He did not give details of the iron ore content and where this product will be produced.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692115; Reuters Messaging: shivanisingh2.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular