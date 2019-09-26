Brazil's Vale to launch new iron ore product in Q1 2020

QINGDAO, China, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA will start supplying a new iron ore product GF88, hematite or ground fines used for pelletizing, in the first quarter of 2020, its executive director of ferrous minerals, Marcello Spinelli, told an industry conference.

He did not give details of the iron ore content and where this product will be produced.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692115; Reuters Messaging: shivanisingh2.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.