US Markets

Brazil's Vale temporarily stops train circulation in Carajas mine railroad

Contributor
Carolina Pulice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday that the train circulation in its Carajas iron ore mine railroad was temporarily halted due to a land movement caused by heavy rains.

March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday that the train circulation in its Carajas iron ore mine railroad was temporarily halted due to a land movement caused by heavy rains.

The incident did not cause any casualties and Vale expects to conclude maintenance on the railroad by Wednesday and resume the train circulation.

Vale added that the incident will have minimal impact on its output and it will not change its production guidance for the year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular