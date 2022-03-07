Brazil's Vale temporarily stops train circulation in Carajas mine railroad

March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Monday that the train circulation in its Carajas iron ore mine railroad was temporarily halted due to a land movement caused by heavy rains.

The incident did not cause any casualties and Vale expects to conclude maintenance on the railroad by Wednesday and resume the train circulation.

Vale added that the incident will have minimal impact on its output and it will not change its production guidance for the year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Peter Frontini; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

