Brazil's Vale targets 400 mln tonnes iron ore production, sets no date

Sabrina Valle Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Wednesday it expects to reach an iron ore capacity of 400 million tons per year by increasing output across its operations, including the state of Minas Gerais, the location of a deadly dam disaster in 2019.

The company, however, did not give a date for when it expected to reach this production level, explaining only from which operations it expected the output gains to come.

Vale said it is currently producing at a 318 million tonnes per year rate. In the full year before the dam disaster in January 2019, Vale produced 385 million tonnes of the steel-making raw material.

The company said it could reach a 450 million tonne capacity per year "in the future", again without specifying a date.

Vale has a production target between 310 million and 330 million metric tons for 2020. The company said last week it expects to meet the lower end of this target.

