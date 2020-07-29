Brazil's Vale takes preventative measures at tailings dam in Minas Gerais state - filing

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA is implementing its protocol for security level 1, in a preventive measure at a tailings dam at its Mutuca mine at Nova Lima, in the state of Minas Gerais, it said in a filing on Wedensday.

Recent inspections have not identified any anomalies that may compromise the dam's safety, but its stability statement will be negative after new technical criteria was adopted, Vale said, adding that there is no need for any evacuations and 2020 production should not be affected.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

