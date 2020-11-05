Brazil's Vale subsidiary in talks to sell stake in Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said its subsidiary Vale Canada Limited had entered exclusive talks with a consortium to negotiate the sale of its stake in Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie, according to a securities filing.

The exclusive talks would last 30 days, it said in the filing late on Wednesday.

The consortium, led by current Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie management and employees, has the support of the governments of New Caledonia and France. Trafigura TRAFGF.UL was a minority partner in the consortium, the filing said.

Talks include finalizing outstanding requirements to support the transition and continuity of Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie's operations, according to information disclosed by Vale.

Any definitive agreement would be subject to the prior consultation of Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie's works council and regulatory approvals, the Brazilian miner said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Edmund Blair)

