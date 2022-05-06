US Markets
TSLA

Brazil's Vale signs long-term deal to supply Tesla with nickel

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Friday it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel coming from its Canada operations.

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Friday it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel coming from its Canada operations.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular