Brazil's Vale signs long-term deal to supply Tesla with nickel

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA said on Friday it has signed a long-term deal with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to supply the U.S.-based electric vehicle maker with nickel coming from its Canada operations.

