Brazil's Vale signs agreement with Posco on decarbonisation

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA has signed a memorandum of understanding with Posco 005490.KS, it said in a securities filing on Thursday, that should help the Korean steelmaker achieve carbon neutrality in its production operations by 2050.

