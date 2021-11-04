Brazil's Vale signs agreement with Posco on decarbonisation
SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA has signed a memorandum of understanding with Posco 005490.KS, it said in a securities filing on Thursday, that should help the Korean steelmaker achieve carbon neutrality in its production operations by 2050.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Jan Harvey)
((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))
