Brazil's Vale signs agreement with Posco on decarbonisation

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian miner Vale has signed a memorandum of understanding with Posco, it said in a securities filing on Thursday, that should help the Korean steelmaker achieve carbon neutrality in its production operations by 2050.

